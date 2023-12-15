CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man found passed out in a pickup truck led to the seizure of more than 300 grams in illegal drugs and several firearms, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers received an assist-Medic call for service, where they allegedly discovered 46-year-old Mishak Brown passed out in his Ford F-150 with the vehicle in drive and his foot on the brake pedal.

Officers say they also located a firearm in the console. After Brown performed sobriety tests, he was arrested for driving while impaired.

Brown also received nine other charges including firearm by felon and others for trafficking and possessing illegal substances, including:

99 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin

22 grams of suspected crack cocaine

28 grams of suspected power cocaine

74 grams of suspected MDMA

$4,640 in cash

A Glock 43 and Derringer .38 Special firearms

Brown received a secure bond of $2.5 million.