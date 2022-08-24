LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death inside an SUV in Lenoir late Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir around 11:13 p.m. on August 23.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a Grey Range Rover. He was pronounced dead.

Investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the N.C. SBI, and the Lenoir Police Department responded to begin a crime scene investigation.

Authorities said they identified a person of interest and are currently trying to find them for questioning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324 or Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.