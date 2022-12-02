ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death after someone saw him lying on the floor with the front door open at a home in Rock Hill Friday morning, according to police.

The Rock Hill Police Department said a caller reported that the door was open at a home in the 1400 block of Archive Street and that they could see a man on the floor.

Officers responded to the home just before 2:30 a.m. and found a 51-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the incident is actively being investigated. No additional details were released.