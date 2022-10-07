LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot dead outside of a home in Lancaster Thursday night, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a home on Cedar Street around 9 p.m. on October 6.

Officers said they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities said there were no reports of other incidents or injuries.

Police did not mention a potential motive or suspect.

The name of the victim was withheld until family members notified could be notified by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, or the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.