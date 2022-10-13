ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested after snorting narcotics behind the Roanoke Rapids library, according to deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy said he was near the library on Sunday when he noticed a silver Ford Taurus with a Virginia registration parked behind the building.

He said 34-year-old Lawrence Brandon Woodard, of Broadnax, Virginia, was sitting in the driver’s seat with the door wide open.

Woodard was holding a cut straw, a type of device used to snort narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

A K-9 and his handler joined the deputy at the scene and said they found a small amount of fentanyl inside the car.

Woodard was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I narcotic “fentanyl” and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Halifax County Jail under a $1,500 bond.

Woodard is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 27.

The Roanoke Rapids Public Library is closed on Sundays, according to their website, which is when deputies said the incident occurred.

Deputies urge anyone struggling with opioid substance use disorder to get help. They say you can start by clicking here or calling (877) 685-2415.

“We want you to get healthy and drug-free,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Please get help!”