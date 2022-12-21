DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) took a man into custody Wednesday following a standoff in the Dorchester Manor subdivision.

Deputies attempted to serve multiple felony warrants on the man around 2:30 p.m., but he refused to come out of the home on Cedar Grove Drive.

According to DCSO, some of the warrants were for violent crimes. A portion of the neighborhood was shut down during the standoff to ensure resident safety.

DCSO and the SWAT team worked for hours to get the man out of his home.

The man was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. without incident.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.