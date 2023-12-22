CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A domestic violence incident between two people resulted in a man being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3:37 a.m. at a home on Lincoln Heights Court in north Charlotte. A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the man was shot with a handgun during a domestic issue. The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested on the scene, according to the police report.