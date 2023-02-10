ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Friday morning after authorities said he jumped in front of a moving Rock Hill school bus and climbed through its emergency hatch, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 6:25 a.m., Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of the bus with no children on board near the 4200 block of Cureton Ferry Road in the Catawba Community.

Authorities said Hubbard, who they believed to be on narcotics, climbed onto the roof of the bus using the hood and entered through the top emergency hatch.

LCSO

He then took a fire extinguisher and sprayed it inside, deputies said.

The driver of the bus was uninjured in the incident and able to call 911.

Hubbard was arrested near Poverty Hill Lane and South Anderson Road. He was charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus. Additional charges may be pending, the sheriff’s office said.