KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Kannapolis has been captured in South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

Derick De-Arlo Hinson Sr. has been arrested for the murder of Willie Johnson Jr., police said.

Derick De-Arlo Hinson Sr. – Kannapolis PD

On Friday, deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hinson Sr. He is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina and did not get bond at his arraignment.

The fatal shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, on the 100 block of Beaumont Avenue near Shepard Street. Officers said they responded to a home to assist with an ‘unresponsive patient;’ upon arrival, they found Johnson Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced Johnson deceased at the scene.

Anyone with further information on this case should contact Lt. James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or Investigator Arthur Reid at 704-920-4070.