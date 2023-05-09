A mother and son connected to a man’s September death will return to court on June 26.

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mother and son connected to a man’s September death will return to court on June 26, 2023.

On Tuesday, a Catawba County court representative said Robert Vaughn Pippin and his mother, Emily Shook Pippin, waived their right to a court-appointed attorney. Both appeared in court Monday over a felony charge regarding the concealed death of 54-year-old Richard Morris.

Conover Police reportedly arrested the Pippins Friday on charges of felony concealment of Morris’s death. They got combined secured bonds of $11,000 this week.

Police found Morris’ body on Sept. 16, 2022, in a shallow grave at a Fourth Avenue Southwest home. Conover Police said Morris died from methamphetamine toxicity. They said he was last seen at a family member’s home in June 2021.