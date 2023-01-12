CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to all charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in the 2021 death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin in a crash on I-85.

Last year, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said 50-year-old Daniel Morgan of High Point was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter, three counts of misdemeanor assault by a deadly weapon, reckless driving, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles, and fictitious tag.

On Thursday, Morgan pleaded guilty to one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of failure to move over, 3 counts of assault with deadly weapon, reckless driving and displaying a fictitious tag.

Officer Goodwin, a mother of three who had just returned from maternity leave, was killed on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, when two tractor-trailers collided with each other causing one to crash into CMPD cruisers on the scene of another crash, officials say.

Police said Morgan failed to move left to a single open lane on southbound I-85. Morgan failed to reduce speed and struck four police vehicles, a semi-truck and Officer Goodwin.

Morgan was screened for impairment and was deemed to not be impaired at the time of the crash.

Three other officers, Jackson Buffington, Sean Husk and Shannon Foster, were also injured in the crash.

Morgan faces a maximum punishment of 124 months and 530 days in prison.

