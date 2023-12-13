CHARLOTTE, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A jury has found a man guilty of two counts of trafficking in cocaine in connection to an incident in 2021, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III.

Christopher Dobbins, 44, has been sentenced to between 14 years, 7 months, and 18 and 1/5 years in prison.

According to authorities, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) got a tip on April 13, 2021, that a package containing “a large quantity of narcotics” would be arriving at an address on Monroe Road the following day.

CMPD officers say they staked out the area and noticed Dobbins driving around the delivery address and also monitoring the area for 2 hours. Dobbins waited for FedEx, followed the driver out of a shopping center and, after some time, got the package from her.

The officers then followed Dobbins and ran a traffic stop, officials say. The package, which housed five bricks of cocaine, was confiscated from Dobbin’s car.