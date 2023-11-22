LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been sentenced in connection to the 2019 attack on four Lincoln County detention officers, according to authorities.

Larry Wade Stanley, Jr., 48, has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 years to a maximum of 20 years in prison in connection to the assault.

A Lincoln County Superior Court jury found Stanely guilty of assault on law enforcement officers in connection to the attack that occurred in June of 2019.

Stanley had been charged with four felony counts of assault on law enforcement officers in the detention center after he refused to return to his cell. During the incident, Stanley and two other inmates assaulted four LCSO detention officers who were on duty at the time.

The officers were hospitalized for their injuries, authorities said.

Stanley’s sentence will be served at the end of the current sentence of being a habitual felon that he’s serving in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

His projected release date on that sentence is January 2028.