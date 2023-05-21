ROCK HILL (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police said that they have arrested one person following a man being shot in the arm in the 800 block of Heckle Boulevard.

Officers said they were called to a shooting in the shared parking lot of Family Dollar and Food Lion just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. This is close to where McConnells Highway turns into South Cherry Road.

A 33-year-old man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm and was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, police said.

According to authorities, Johntavious Burris, 33, shot the man as a result of an “ongoing dispute” before running away. Burris later turned himself in to law enforcement.

He is charged with first-degree assault and battery.