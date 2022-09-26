WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot after attempting to break up a “physical altercation” on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 9:18 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police discovered a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that the victim was attempting to stop a physical altercation between several people on the street when someone revealed a firearm and shot the victim before running away from the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black man of unknown age with dreadlocks.

Police say that the shooting was an isolated incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100

Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.