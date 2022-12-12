ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.

The victim reportedly told officers that he had been shot at Confederate Park on North Confederate Avenue by an unknown person, authorities said.

The man was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Officials said the injury is not life-threatening and he is expected to recover.

Police did not release information on a potential suspect.