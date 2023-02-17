ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the abdomen at a home in Rock Hill Thursday afternoon, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 1100 block of Haynes Street at 4:22 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 51-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Piedmont Medical Center before being flown to a Charlotte hospital.

Authorities said the man was in stable condition and was expected to survive.

Detectives said they identified Michael Lee Moore as the suspect.

Moore was located and arrested around 10 p.m. He was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawfully carrying of a handgun, and possession of cocaine.