GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a teenager was shot and seriously injured Thursday morning.

Authorities got a call for help at 8:53 a.m. near the 800 block of E. Davidson Ave.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information on the suspect at this time.