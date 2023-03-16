SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in a Rowan County bowling alley parking lot, according to the police department.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. at 1811 Jake Alexander Boulevard, the address of Woodleaf Lanes.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting; upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders began life-saving measures on the scene and rushed the victim to Baptist Hospital after.

Authorities advised the man’s vehicle was taken during the situation, but was found a short period later. No further information was made avalible regarding that incident.

This remains an active investigation and there is ‘no threat to the community.’