STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 22-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot in the chest, according to Statesville Police.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, near the 600 block of Monroe Street. The young man was rushed to Iredell Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle, police said.

Wednesday’s incident marks the second shooting to happen in the area within 24 hours. On Tuesday night, officers who were patrolling the 1400 block of 5th Street heard multiple shots coming from the area of 1301 5th Street.

As officers responded to the scene, they tried to pull over a Mercedes leaving the area but the driver wouldn’t stop. Officers pursued the vehicle to Iredell Memorial Hospital.

There were four people inside the vehicle, two who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the driver, Daquanta Dobbins, 20, of Statesville, sustained a graze wound to the head, and a rear passenger, Tayvon Cauthen, 20, of Statesville, had been shot in the lower back.

Dobbins was treated at IMH and released, police said. Cauthen was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment. The others in the vehicle, Keith Lackey, 26, of Statesville, and Xavier Poteat, 22, of Statesville, were not harmed, police said.

Police said on Tuesday a 16-year-old young man connected to the incident later arrived at IMH with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated for his injuries and released, they said.

A search of the Mercedes was conducted by the Statesville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit and the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Three firearms along with marijuana were found inside the vehicle, they said.

Dobbins, Cauthen, and Lackey have multiple pending felony charges involving drugs and firearms from previous incidents, Statesville Police said.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday’s shooting incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.