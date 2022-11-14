ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded at 12:07 a.m. on Nov. 14 to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.

The officers entered the apartment and found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not mention a potential suspect or motive in the shooting.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 803-329-7293.