HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person is in custody after a man was found shot to death in Hickory Sunday night, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the 300 block of 14th Avenue SW in Hickory.

Deputies arrived and found a man that appeared to have suffered “one or more gunshot wounds,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they identified Az Thor as the suspect from the information they gathered at the scene. Thor reportedly had left the scene on foot before authorities arrived.

Deputies and Hickory Police officers searched for Thor along Highway 70 near Brookford Blvd. He was captured at a car dealership nearby.

Thor was charged with murder and was held with no bond.

The identity of the man who was killed was not released.