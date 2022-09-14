GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting Tuesday evening in Gastonia, according to Gaston County Police.

Bobby Lewis Penny has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Timothy Howard Davis, 64, of Gastonia, authorities said.

According to Gaston County Police, the deadly shooting happened at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the 100 block of Twisted Oak Lane.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, Davis died from his injuries, police said.

Penny is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective J. K. Shaw at the Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

*Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story listed the date of the shooting as Sept. 5 per the news release from authorities. It has been edited to Sept. 13.