PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 27-year-old man was found shot to death on the ground near a car in Pineville early Sunday morning, according to the Pineville Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the area of 10122 Industrial Drive just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 12.

According to police, 911 callers reported multiple gunshots in the 600 block of Windage Way and saw two vehicles driving away from the scene.

Officers said they saw a juvenile, who had been a passenger in a vehicle that was shot at, walking in the area. The unidentified juvenile led officers to Industrial Drive where they found a disabled Dodge Challenger sitting in the roadway.

Marquavious J. White, 27, was found lying on the ground just off the roadway. Police said White had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Detectives said they identified 19-year-old Brandon Hynson as the suspect. Hynson was taken into custody in Rock Hill without incident Sunday afternoon.

He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm in Town Limits.

Police said the investigation into the homicide is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to call The Pineville Police Tip Line at 704-889-TIPS or the Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division at 704-704-889-2231.