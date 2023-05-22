Lenoir Police say a man shot a woman in the head on Sunday, and the two were in a dating relationship.

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lenoir Police said a man shot a woman in the head on Sunday, and the two were in a dating relationship.

Authorities said the incident occurred before 9 p.m. in the 1230 block of SW Frazier Place. When they arrived at the scene, they saw 53-year-old Chelli Ledbetter suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel took the woman to UNC Health Caldwell for treatment before transferring her to Atrium Health in Charlotte. She’s listed there in stable condition.

Police said the two got into an argument over jointly owned property. Suspect Timothy Craig pulled out a handgun and shot at Ledbetter. Officials said the bullet struck the woman’s upper hairline area.

Bystanders subdued the 50-year-old Craig at the scene until officers could take the man into custody.

Officials charged Craig with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Due to the domestic nature of this incident, Craig did not receive a bond and had a first appearance in Caldwell County District Court set for Monday. Both the victim and suspect live in Hudson.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.