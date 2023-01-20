CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 23-year-old man accused of murdering his father at a home in Troutman last weekend was captured in Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Saturday at a home on Emmanuel Road in Troutman. A victim in the home, identified as Mr. Michel Clarke, was located and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said their preliminary investigation revealed Clarke had been killed. His son, Carlton Clark, was identified as the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Clarke has been added to its most wanted list.

Authorities said Clarke was located in Charlotte Friday morning and taken into custody. He was in the process of being taken back to Iredell County.