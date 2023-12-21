CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is being held without bond after Lincoln County deputies said he stabbed his cousin in the head with a kitchen knife.

Deputies responded to a home in the 5600 block of Pug Lane in Iron Station around 1:45 a.m. Thursday for reports of a domestic disturbance.

As they arrived at the home, they found two men in the living room bleeding.

The victim, Zachariah Robles, told deputies that his cousin, Jimmy Robles, had stabbed him in the head with a kitchen knife. Robles said the incident initially happened in Charlotte.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. After being released from the hospital, Robles was severed with outstanding warrants and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $5,200 bond. He was then additionally charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for stabbing his cousin in the head, deputies said.

Robles is currently being held without bond at this time.