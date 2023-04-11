CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was found unresponsive in a north Charlotte roadway following a hit-and-run, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the incident at 11:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, near 3400 Statesville Avenue.

A man was found unresponsive and transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

Detectives w/ the @CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash investigation. pic.twitter.com/9FLwOCzr51 — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 11, 2023

An initial investigation revealed the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle that then proceeded to flee the scene.

Surveillance images captured the suspect vehicle, which is described as a tan Ford F-150.