ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 51-year-old man cut himself while trying to steal items at Walmart Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said.

At 2:15 p.m., police were called to the store at 1511 Benvenue Road about a person with a weapon inside, according to police.

David Wilkins, 51, had attempted to exit through the automotive side

with a cart full of unpaid merchandise., police said. When Walmart employees confronted him, he became combative, brandishing a large knife and threatening employees.

Police said Wilkins cut himself on the hand before throwing the knife at employees. The store was quickly evacuated. No one else was injured.

Police took Wilkins into custody without incident. He was transported to UNC Nash Healthcare

for medical treatment. The Criminal Investigation Division has obtained an arrest warrant for

armed robbery.

“We credit Walmart’s staff for their immediate response to evacuate the business, ensuring the

safety of citizens and employees,” Police Chief Robert Hassell said.