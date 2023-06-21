SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing two Upstate college softball players while driving drunk in Spartanburg County will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on February 8, 2020, on Southport Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Yuriy Karpik was traveling on Southport Road when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.

In the other vehicle were four students from USC Union. One victim died at the scene while another one died at the hospital.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as then-18-year-old Mia Stokes of Charlotte, North Carolina, and 20-year-old Grace Revels of Lancaster, South Carolina.

Mia Stokes (left) and Grace Revels (Source: USC Union)

Solicitor Barry Barnette said Karpik admitted to drinking wine at the time of the crash.

“There was a large beverage spilled there,” Solicitor Barnette said. “They found a purple liquid on the driver’s side door of the Camry, which the defendant was driving.”

Karpik was charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, and another charge for having an open container in the car.

He is expected to plead guilty to two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.

His court hearing will begin at 2 p.m.

