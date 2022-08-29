CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man towing a boat and in possession of drugs led deputies on a chase and then tried to flee by jumping in a lake and swimming away, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Jason Shook last Thursday on Springs Road. Shook was towing a boat and had an expired registration, the sheriff’s office said.

Shook refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. He then ditched the vehicle, jumped in Lake Hickory, and attempted to swim away before swimming back to shore where he was arrested.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about $28,000 in cash, 9 ounces of meth, and cocaine. Deputies said a gun Shook tried to discard while fleeing was also seized.

He faces multiple charges including drug trafficking and gun possession by a felon.

He was held on a $250,000 secured bond and had his first court appearance Friday.