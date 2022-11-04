STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing numerous charges after authorities said he broke into several homes in a Statesville neighborhood while he was “under the influence” Wednesday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the sheriff’s office received several calls around 9 a.m. on Nov. 2 about a suspicious person on Lippard Farm Road.

One of the callers reportedly said a man was banged on the front door of their home before he walked to a neighbor’s house and tried to get into the garage.

As deputies circled the area looking for the suspect, authorities said another 911 call was received saying a man had broken into another home. The caller said they were inside the home when the man entered and locked themselves in the bedroom for safety.

Deputies made their way to the home and found 35-year-old Mauricio Samuel Christian of Rougemont in the caller’s living room.

Deputies said it was “apparent” that Christian was under the influence when he was taken into custody.

Investigators learned that Christian had broken into four homes in the area and had stolen items from one of them. He was also accused of assaulting a homeowner by hitting them with the door while trying to get into the house.

Christian was arrested and charged with Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Breaking and Entering to Terrorize or Injure, Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Misdemeanor Attempt to Break and Enter, Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering, Misdemeanor Assault, and Misdemeanor Resisting Public Officer.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.