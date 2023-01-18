KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives in Kings Mountain are searching for a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in a convenience store Tuesday night, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to the Silver Express at 501 E King Street where they found a woman who had been assaulted with a knife and was suffering life-threatening injuries.

The woman, 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins, was taken to the hospital where she died a short time later.

Police said investigators were able to identify Scoggins’ ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson of Gastonia, as the suspect.

Investigators said Parson stabbed her inside the store before leaving the parking lot in a dark, gray Nissan Sentra with NC registration plate JFT-4361.

Homicide warrants have been secured for his arrest.

Police said Parson resides at 700 North Vance Street in Gastonia. He is described as 6’1” and 190 pounds with a short-cut beard.

Parson was wearing a red bandana on his head with a gray hoodie and tan pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kings Mountain Police at 704-734-0444 or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.