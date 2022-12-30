KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Virginia fugitive led authorities on a chase through multiple counties, police say.

Kernersville Police Department say they were called just before midnight on Thursday to Bagley Dr. to locate Lucas Donley, who they say was a fugitive from Henry County, Virginia.

They found a car that matched the description of Donley’s vehicle and when they tried to approach, the vehicle drove off. They chased the car through Forsyth County, with the chase ending in Bermuda Run near the Davie/Forsyth County line after the car drove straight through a roundabout and landed in a gully.

After the chase ended, they took Donley into custody. Winston-Salem Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Davie County Sheriff’s Office assisted them in the apprehension of Donley.

Donley was wanted out of Virginia for “numerous” offenses involving the sexual assault of a minor. He is facing multiple charges related to the chase, as well.

He is awaiting extradition to Virginia. No civilians or officers were hurt.