BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for the suspect wanted in a Sunday morning robbery.

At 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Prime Tobacco on 2761 South Church Street responding to a business alarm.

At the scene, police found a damaged front door and searched for the suspect who had already left the store.

Police say that the business owner reports that around $4,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the store.

Surveillance footage of suspect vehicle (BPD)

Surveillance footage shows a man of the following description as the suspect:

Wearing a face mask

Wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt

Wearing gray sweatpants

Wearing gloves

Driving a gray Dodge

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.