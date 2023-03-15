SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old is accused of driving a stolen motorcycle over 90 mph on I-85 in Rowan County before crashing in a pursuit, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies attempted to pull over a Harley Davidson traveling north on I-85 that was speeding more than 90 mph during the early morning hours on March 14.

As the deputy turned on his lights and sirens, the rider allegedly took the exit onto East Innes Street and accelerated.

A brief chase started down Bendix Drive and back into the Food Lion parking lot on Faith Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the rider sped through the parking lot at 80 mph before he lost control and crashed in front of the grocery store.

As he hit the ground, deputies said he immediately got up and began running on foot toward the rear of the store.

When the deputy caught up to the suspect, the man began fighting and resisting arrest, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies were able to put handcuffs on the man after a brief struggle.

Authorities said the rider was identified as 18-year-old Ethan Bradley Ghent. He is “known to law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office news release said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Ghent was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, assault on law enforcement, carrying a concealed gun, resist, obstruct, and delay an officer, speeding 15 mph more than the speed limit, driving a motor vehicle with no registration plate, no operator’s license, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He was issued a $70,000 bond.

Deputies determined the motorcycle Ghent was driving had been stolen. The owner had been unaware the bike was taken during the night.

Authorities added that at the time of his arrest Tuesday, Ghent was out on bond with pending charges for larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction of justice and inquiry to real property stemming from an incident last month.