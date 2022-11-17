ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of running from a traffic stop in Rock Hill Thursday afternoon was hiding in a storm drain, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies and K-9 units began searching for the suspect after he ran from deputies in the area of McConnells Highway, Meadow Lakes Road and Windy Road.

A community member reportedly spotted the suspect a short time later behind the Publix Shopping Center off Heckle and Herlong.

He was eventually found hiding in a storm drain on Goldflower Road and Sugar Tree Rd. off of Rawlinson Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was taken into custody.

It is unclear the reason the man fled authorities are what potential charges he might face.