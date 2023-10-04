MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies said a man who shot three people Tuesday in McDowell County has been taken into custody.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a shooting that happened in the Jacktown Road area when they found three people who had been shot.

Those people were treated for their injuries.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Deputies began searching for the suspect, Joseph Andrew Hartwell Jr., 50. Just before midnight, deputies took Hartwell Jr. into custody.

This shooting is still under investigation.