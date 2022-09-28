CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An employee who took trips on luxury yachts and private jets as kickbacks in exchange for business has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Michael Kennedy, 59, of Kansas, was sentenced to more than four years after pleading guilty to a kickback and bribery scheme investigation involving a Lake Wylie company.

Over the course of eight years beginning in 2009, Kennedy conspired with employees at Lake Wylie-based Women’s Distribution Services Inc. on a kickback scheme, documents showed.

More than $1 million in cash, gifts and vacations were given out in exchange for certain business interests. Kennedy worked for the company Cargill and he and his family received trips to Disney World, the Caribbean, private jet access, and luxury yacht rentals in return, court records showed.

The co-owners of the Lake Wylie business who were co-conspirators were previously sentenced and ordered to pay nearly $44 million in restitution, the attorney’s office said.