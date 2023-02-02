CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man with ties to the Temple Beth El synagogue in Charlotte faces several child sexual exploitation charges, according to reports.
Evan Wilkoff is due in court Monday.
According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website, he was arrested in March 2021.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
A report from the Charlotte Observer named Wilkoff as a former leader at the synagogue.
QCN is working to obtain arrest warrants for details on these charges.