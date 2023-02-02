CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man with ties to the Temple Beth El synagogue in Charlotte faces several child sexual exploitation charges, according to reports.

Evan Wilkoff is due in court Monday.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website, he was arrested in March 2021.

A report from the Charlotte Observer named Wilkoff as a former leader at the synagogue.

QCN is working to obtain arrest warrants for details on these charges.