DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three teens were arrested Wednesday after marijuana, THC vape cartridges and a bottle of vodka were found in a pickup truck parked at a charter school in Lincoln County, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a deputy was approached on Wednesday by someone who said something was being sold out of a pickup truck parked in the Lincoln Charter School-Denver parking lot.

The deputy asked the driver to roll down the window and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The three occupants of the truck were asked to get out of the vehicle. Authorities said they admitted to a small amount of marijuana in the center console. The driver also reportedly said there was a red bag that someone had left in the truck, but he didn’t know who.

The deputy located a red cloth bag and found several large plastic bags containing a “green leafy substance” believed to be marijuana. The bag also had a digital scale, THC vaporizer cartridges and a bottle of vodka inside.

The marijuana weighed 519 grams, deputies said.

Authorities said they also seized a small amount of cash from the driver and cell phones from all three suspects.

The driver, 18-year-old Austin Ryan Davis of Huntersville, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a controlled substance Schedule VI, possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, liquor possession by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

The rear-seat passenger, 19-year-old Zackary Thomas Digiacomo of Denver, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a controlled substance Schedule VI, possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI, possession of alcohol by anyone under 21 years of age and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was issued a $7,500 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old boy will be charged under a juvenile petition. He was turned over to his parents who came to the scene. Authorities said all three suspects are seniors at Lincoln Charter School-Denver.