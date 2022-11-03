ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday night after police said he stole a woman’s car at a grocery store in Rock Hill and fled from officers, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said a woman told officers that around 9:48 p.m., a person wearing a mask pulled a handgun and stole her Toyota Camry near the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cherry Road.

The victim told officers that she saw the suspect turn right onto Cherry Road from the store. The vehicle was spotted and the suspect fled when police attempted to pull the car over.

After a brief pursuit, police said the driver stopped the car on Oakland Avenue and ran on foot. Officers were able to catch and apprehend him after a struggle.

A 9mm handgun was found on the suspect, police said.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 17-year-old from North Carolina. The teen was charged with Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Carrying a Pistol Unlawfully, Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under 18, and Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon.