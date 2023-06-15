LOCUST, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Matthews brothers who boosted cars last week got arrested by Locust Police.

According to the agency, officers responded to a 4:30 a.m. theft of a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee from G&B Motors on June 9. Officers worked with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to find the vehicle at a Blythedale Drive residence in Charlotte.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

CMPD also found another stolen car at the residence, reported out of Clay County in western North Carolina.

Police said they developed probable cause to arrest Davaun Buckingham. Authorities also arrested the man’s brother, Ladorian Buckingham, at the scene after falling through the garage attic onto a reported stolen vehicle.

Officials transported both men to Stanly County Jail. Both men face four felony charges, including: Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony conspiracy.

According to a website search, each man got a $75,000 secured bond and is no longer in jail.