MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Matthews father has been arrested on child abuse-related charges after his baby was brought into the hospital with significant injuries, police said.

Mikel Ordre’ Street, 23, has been charged with three counts of felony child abuse.

On Saturday, June 3, Matthews Police were contacted by the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services regarding the report of an infant checked into a local hospital with injuries.

After a medical examination, it was determined the baby’s injuries were from physical abuse. Following an investigation by Matthews detectives and Meck County DSS, arrest warrants were issued for Street. He turned himself in to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Street was being held on a $30,000 bond.