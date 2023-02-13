An Iron Station man charged with a Matthews Kohl’s robbery was arrested and released over the weekend.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Iron Station man charged with a Matthews Kohl’s robbery was arrested and released over the weekend.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies took 34-year-old Logan Guffie into custody on Feb. 4 on two arrest warrants (Felony Larceny and Damage of Property). They took the Lincoln County man to jail, where he appeared before the magistrate, and let Guffie go on a written promise to appear in court later.

Guffie reportedly seen in a blond wig during the larceny.

Authorities identified Guffie on Feb. 1 as a person of interest in the crime.

Before the crime, the suspect entered the store wearing different clothes and a blonde wig. Guffie reportedly robbed the Kohl’s location at 9617 E. Independence Blvd. on Jan. 26.

He pulled a hammer out of his hoodie, smashed the glass out of a jewelry counter, and stole several items from within it. When he left, he had approximately $51,000 worth of jewelry.