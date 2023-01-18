MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police arrested a Matthews man after he fired a handgun at another man Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting at the 13000 block of Tall Pines Lane after a report of a man firing a gun at another man. They contacted William John Acquario, who held his gun in the front yard.

After a standoff, police detained Acquario and then investigated the scene. After talking with the uninjured man and learning that Acquario had fired several shots, police searched Acquario’s property and home to see if others were injured. They determined no other person was injured.

During the investigation, Matthews Police closed several streets but reopened them at 4:04 p.m.

Authorities charged the 58-year-old man with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within town limits.