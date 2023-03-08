McDowell County authorities say a convicted felon stole gun from a house last month during a break-in.

MARION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — McDowell County Sheriff’s detectives charged a felon after he stole two guns during a break-in on Wednesday.

According to a press release, authorities responded to a Marion residence after a Feb. 7 break-in. They say their investigation led them to 27-year-old convicted felon Dylan James Matthews. State law prohibits Matthews from possessing a firearm. Deputies recovered the guns.

Matthews faces several charges, including:

Felony larceny of a firearm

Possession of firearm by a felon

Felony breaking and/or entering

Felony larceny after breaking/entering

Matthews was issued a $100,000 secured bond.