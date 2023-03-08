MARION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — McDowell County Sheriff’s detectives charged a felon after he stole two guns during a break-in on Wednesday.
According to a press release, authorities responded to a Marion residence after a Feb. 7 break-in. They say their investigation led them to 27-year-old convicted felon Dylan James Matthews. State law prohibits Matthews from possessing a firearm. Deputies recovered the guns.
Matthews faces several charges, including:
- Felony larceny of a firearm
- Possession of firearm by a felon
- Felony breaking and/or entering
- Felony larceny after breaking/entering
Matthews was issued a $100,000 secured bond.