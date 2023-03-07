A McDowell man is facing additional charges after a break-in last month.

MARION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies say a 34-year-old man faces new charges after a Jan. 14 break-in.

On Monday, authorities announced charges against Kenneth Brian Blalock. Blalock is facing charges of felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after break/enter, and felony possession of stolen goods/property. Blalock was issued a $6,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded to a suspicious person/vehicle report at a Marion residence. They spotted stolen items from the house in Blalock’s truck. The officials chased after Blalock in a short vehicle/foot chase.

After catching Blalock, detectives executed a search warrant on his truck. During the investigation, they learned Blalock had additional items from another house. Locating these items solved an ongoing home-break-in investigation.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

In a Jan. 23 Facebook post, authorities said they initially charged Blalock with possession of a firearm by felon, felony possession of stolen goods/property, felony larceny after break/enter, felony breaking and/or entering, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and misdemeanor assault on government official.