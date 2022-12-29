KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain Police say armed robbers took a car woman’s car on Wednesday.

A victim called the police after she parked her grey Kia Sorrento at the Circle K due to car issues around 8:47 p.m. Soon after, two men with masks pulled up in a black sedan at 305 Cleveland Avenue. Initially, the men offered assistance to the victim.

One suspect approached the victim, who she believed had a gun pointed at her through his coat pocket. The suspect told her to exit her car, and she did. Then, the suspect entered her car and drove it away. The other suspect returned to the black sedan and fled the scene.

The victim reported that both cars left the gas station, and headed east on U.S. 74. She described them as black males wearing black hoodies and sweatpants with black full-face ski masks.

Authorities put out a 50-mile bulletin about the stolen car. At 9:17 p.m., Shelby Police reported the car was at a convenience store at 322 Graham Street. Officers said the car caught fire, and Shelby Fire Department put it out.

The Kings Mountain Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in helping identify the suspects involved in this incident. Anyone with information should contact Detective B. Joel at 704-734-0444 or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS (8477).