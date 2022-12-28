HARMONY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested and charged last week after drugs were found during a search of a “suspicious vehicle” in Harmony, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a sergeant with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team was working the Harmony area around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, when he noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at the Harmony United Methodist Church.

The sergeant made contact with the vehicle and found a man, identified as 36-year-old Jimmy Wayne Martin, and a woman sitting inside.

Deputies said canine “Wilbur” conducted a “free-air sniff” around the outside of the vehicle and gave a positive indication for narcotics.

Investigators then searched the vehicle where they reportedly found meth and Adderall pills on Martin.

Martin was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was issued a $2,500 secured bond.